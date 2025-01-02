New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited DRDO Headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday and interacted with senior scientists and officials on the 67th Foundation Day of the organisation.

In his address, Rajnath Singh commended DRDO for developing the indigenous capabilities of the country by equipping the Armed Forces with state-of-the-art technologies, and equipment and bolstering the defence sector through collaboration with the private sector.

On 2025 being declared as the 'Year of Reforms', Rajnath Singh asserted that DRDO will play a crucial role in achieving the set objectives.

Rajnath Singh called upon DRDO to continue moving ahead in sync with the rapidly evolving technological ecosystem and keep coming out with products that are relevant to the changing times.

He urged the scientists to keep an eye on the products and processes being adopted by the technologically advanced countries and develop niche technologies to make DRDO one of the strongest R&D organisations in the world.

He also expressed his view that each lab of DRDO should identify 2-3 critical projects, which should be completed by 2025. "By the next foundation year, we should have 100 such projects completed," he said.

Rajnath Singh appreciated the efforts of DRDO towards increasing collaboration with the private sector, including providing its technologies and free access to its patents.

He urged the organisation to identify more such areas, which can enhance the participation of the private sector, emphasising that a nation can only progress when all stakeholders work together.

The Defence Minister called upon DRDO to explore the possibility of including start-ups in its R&D efforts. This would promote valuable exchange of ideas and provide an opportunity for the Indian defence sector to come out with innovative technologies according to the changing times.

He expressed that each lab should organise two open days every month for interaction with the industry. He also suggested that laboratories can raise awareness about the works being carried out by DRDO and motivate the youth to contribute to nation-building.

"DRDO can play the role of a catalyst for other similar organisations, academia, industry, etc., which can help in bringing a technological revolution in the country. A new ecosystem can be created, which focuses on defence as well as dual-technology areas, that can bring about a transformative change for civilian users," added Rajnath Singh.

Taking to his official handle on X, Rajnath Singh posted, "Had a wonderful interaction with the @DRDO_India's senior scientists and officials in New Delhi today. Lauded them for their efforts towards developing India's indigenous capabilities."

"Exhorted Team DRDO to continue moving ahead in sync with the rapidly evolving technological ecosystem and keep coming out with niche products. Also, shared certain forward-looking ideas with them which will help in strengthening R&D in the defence sector," said Singh.

During the meeting, the Secretary, of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat briefed Raksha Mantri about the ongoing R&D activities, achievements of DRDO in 2024, various initiatives of DRDO in promoting industry, start-ups & academia and the roadmap of DRDO for 2025.

He said, so far 1,950 Transfer of Technologies (ToTs) on DRDO-developed systems have been handed over to Indian Industries, of which, 256 Licensing Agreements for ToTs were signed with Indian industries in 2024.

The DRDO Chairman added that more than 19 Development cum Production Partners/Production Agencies were chosen last year for Mission Mode projects.

The DRDO test facilities have been opened to the industries for utilisation and over 18,000 tests have been carried out for private industries/DPSUs in the past three years with more than 5,000 tests in 2024 itself.

Rajnath Singh also felicitated the design team of Long Range Hypersonic Anti Ship Missile on the occasion. DRDO celebrates its foundation day on 1st January every year. (ANI)

