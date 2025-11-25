New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to Param Vir Chakra Awardee Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran on his 'Balidan Diwas', recalling his extraordinary courage and sacrifice during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rajnath Singh wrote: "Remembering and paying tributes to Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran on his 'Balidan Diwas'. He showed exceptional courage and leadership during 'Operation Pawan' in Jaffna. His supreme sacrifice and steadfast resolve remain a guiding light for our Armed Forces and our nation."

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, marking the solemn occasion. General Dwivedi observed a moment of silence in honour of Major Parameswaran and soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) who fought during Operation Pawan.

Major Parameswaran, commissioned into the 8 MAHAR regiment, is remembered as one of the Indian Army's most valiant field commanders. He laid down his life in Sri Lanka on November 25, 1987, while leading a search operation against militants. Despite being ambushed, he reorganised his troops, launched a counter-assault, and personally engaged in close combat.

Though shot in the chest during hand-to-hand fighting, Major Parameswaran wrestled a rifle from his attacker and neutralised him before collapsing to his injuries. His leadership ensured the elimination of five militants and the recovery of weapons. For his unparalleled bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the nation's highest wartime gallantry honour.

Operation Pawan was launched under the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord signed on July 29, 1987, and marked India's first major overseas military deployment. At its peak, the IPKF strength reached nearly 100,000 personnel tasked with stabilising the Jaffna Peninsula and disarming the LTTE. The operation continued until March 1990 under challenging counter-insurgency conditions.

The Indian Army stated that the courage and sacrifice of soldiers like Major Parameswaran continue to inspire the armed forces and the nation. (ANI)

