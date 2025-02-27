New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the first edition of the Ministry of Defence's bi-annual Hindi magazine 'Sashakt Bharat' at South Block, New Delhi on February 27, 2025.

The magazine comprises poems on the valour, patriotism, and sacrifices of the Armed Forces personnel as well as articles on the policies of the Government written by the Ministry personnel, irrespective of their ranks, showcasing inclusivity and unity in diversity.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Was Like a Nation Breathing With a New Consciousness: PM Narendra Modi on Culmination of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

The Defence Minister appreciated the efforts of the MoD wing of the Department of Official Language towards promoting Hindi.

He stressed the need to adopt and increase the use of Hindi, describing the language as the thread that binds the social and cultural fabric of India.

Also Read | Bareilly: Boy Who Got Father Arrested for Sister's Murder Dies by Suicide After Failing To Secure His Bail in Uttar Pradesh.

The objective of 'Sashakt Bharat' magazine is to highlight the creative talent of MoD employees and encourage them to carry out their day-to-day activities in Hindi.

The e-version of the magazine will be available on the official MoD website.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Dr Niten Chandra, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat and other senior officials of MoD were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)