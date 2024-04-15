New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address a public rally in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. He will also hold a road show.

Rajnath Singh will address a public rally and hold a roadshow in Krishnagiri and Thiruvannamalai in the state. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will see voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Be the First Prime Minister To Address Poll Rally in West Bengal's Raiganj on April 16.

Earlier today, the Defence Minister attended a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and said that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone call to the Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, the war was stopped for 4.5 hours to facilitate the evacuation of 22,500 stranded Indian students studying in Ukraine.

"There is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine. Many Indian students were studying there. Missiles were being fired from Russia as well as Ukraine and a large number of people were being killed. Our Prime Minister spoke to the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and America. The war was stopped for 4.5 hours and 22,500 of our students came to India from Ukraine," said Rajnath Singh.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2024: Timings Extended for Darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)