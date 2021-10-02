Kavaratti, Oct 2 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Lakshadweep on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary.

"A statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled in Kavaratti on the occasion of his Jayanti. My humble tributes to Pujya Bapu," Singh tweeted after unveiling the statue.

This is the first ever statue in Lakshadweep islands to commemorate the contribution of great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of India's independence.

Earlier, Singh, who arrived in the islands on a two-day official visit, was received by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel at Agatti airport.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to Singh on his arrival at Kavaratti by the Indian Reserve Battalion Force, Defence sources said.

A group of folk dancers performed the traditional art form (Parichakali).

School children and local people greeted the Defence Minister by standing on the roadside from the helipad to the guest house.

