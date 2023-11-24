Army officers and soldiers paying their last respects to their fallen comrades. (Photo/ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The fallen soldiers in the fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in a thickly forested terrain of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, were accorded a tearful farewell at a sombre wreath-laying ceremony on Friday.

Five soldiers, including two Army Captains, lost their lives in the firefight carried over from Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttat Pradesh: Farmer Dies of Suffocation While Burning Stubble in Maharajganj.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharamsala.

While the forces suffered five casualties on its side, two terrorists, including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari, were also neutralised on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Drone Cameras Are Being Used for Monitor Situation of 41 Workers Trapped Inside Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Videos).

The army informed further that it recovered large quantities of 'War Like Stores' from the encounter site.

Quari was infamous for orchestrating several attacks, including the Dangri incident, where six innocent civilians lost their lives on January 23, and the Kandi attacks in Rajouri's Poonch areas.

His elimination marks a significant blow to the revival of terrorism in these districts, according to an army official.

Meanwhile, in heart-wrenching visuals from the wreath laying on Friday, army officers and soldiers were seen paying their last respects to their fallen comrades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)