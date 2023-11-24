Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Drone Cameras Are Being Used for Monitor Situation of 41 Workers Trapped Inside Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Videos)

Uttarkashi, November 24: The drone cameras are being used to monitor the situation in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in which 41 workers are trapped, officials said early Friday. The workers have been trapped for 13 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12.

"We are here to support the team and we are working effortlessly. Our priority is the safety of the trapped labourers so that's why we have got a drone so that we can monitor their situation. The drones are of the latest technology that can go inside the tunnels. It goes autonomous in accessible areas and then you can access it there at any convergence. It can also go in GPS-denied areas. This is the first time that such drones are being used in such a disaster," Managing Director and CEO of Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt Limited, Cyriac Joseph told ANI. He further said that their team is monitoring every activity happening inside the tunnel through the drone cameras. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Drilling Work Halted Again After Technical Snag in Augur Machine, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to Stay Overnight at Site.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Latest visuals from outside the tunnel Drilling work was halted yesterday after a technical snag in the Auger drilling machine. Till now, rescuers have drilled up to 46.8 meters in the Silkyara tunnel pic.twitter.com/OVpFR5og7R — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Food being packed for the 41 workers who are trapped inside pic.twitter.com/jQAOEyvjiw — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

"Our main target is to bring the 41 people out of the tunnel. We hope that they will be brought out safely soon," he added. Associate lead mining engineer Asifmulla said that the drone is of the latest technology and is used for underground mines and tunnels. "We have come here from Bengaluru to support the team. The drilling is underway and we all are trying our best to rescue them out of the tunnel," he added.

Meanwhile, for the stranded workers, Khichdi and milk will be sent in the breakfast in cylindrical bottles. Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami monitored the rescue operations which entered the final phase.

Officials have mentioned that no specific timelines should be assumed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Uttarakhand CM on the phone and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation of 41 Workers Trapped in Silkyara Tunnel.

A collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, due to which 41 workers were trapped. The labourers are trapped in a 2km-built portion, which is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers.

