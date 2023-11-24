Uttat Pradesh: Farmer Dies of Suffocation While Burning Stubble in Maharajganj

Lucknow, November 24: A 70-year-old farmer, Indrasan Gupta, died of suffocation while burning stubble in his fields in Maharajganj. The incident occurred in Darauli village under the jurisdiction of Bhitauli police station on Thursday evening. According to reports, Indrasan had set fire to the stubble in his harvested field to prepare it for ploughing. However, the flames intensified and Indrasan got trapped in the smoke, said the police. Stubble Burning in Punjab: Police Registers 932 FIRs Since November 8; Imposes Rs 1.67 Crore Fine in 7405 Cases.

Maharajganj District Magistrate (DM) Anunay Kumar Jha said the family would receive financial aid of Rs 5 lakh under the Farmer Accident Insurance Scheme.

