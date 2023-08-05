Rajouri/Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the police and the Army at Gundha-Khawas village in the Budhal area, officials said.

Also Read | AIAPGET Answer Key 2023 Out at aiapget.nta.nic.in: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test Examination, Check Direct Link and Know How To Download.

The ADGP said in Jammu that the encounter was going on.

"According to feedback from the ground, one terrorist has been killed so far," the officer said.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah To Launch Digital Portal of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Pune on August 6.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)