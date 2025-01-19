Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Amid an ongoing probe into the mysterious deaths of 17 members of three families in a remote Jammu and Kashmir village, authorities have sealed a spring in the affected area after its water tested positive for "some pesticides or insecticides".

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Kotranka subdivision) Dil Mir ordered the spring to be sealed and round-the-clock deployment of two to three security personnel at the water source in the Badhaal village of Rajouri district.

"Whereas, the samples of water taken from the spring ('bawli') of village Badhaal have been tested positive for some pesticides or insecticides. The said 'bawli' has been blocked by PHE (public health engineering department), Jal Shakti division, Rajouri, and sealed by the magistrate concerned," Mir has said in a order.

"There is an apprehension that the tribal population of the village may collect the flowing water of this spring stealthily. Therefore, tehsildar, Khawas, shall ensure that no villager must use the water from this spring in any case," he further said.

Mir directed the Kandi SHO to depute two to three security personnel round-the-clock at the 'bawli' to prevent the use of its water.

"The matter is most urgent in the interest of public health and safety," he said.

Seventeen people from three families related to each other have died under mysterious circumstances in the village since December 7.

The dead include 13 children aged between three and 15.

Officials said investigations into the deaths by health, police and other departments were underway.

