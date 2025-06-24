Rajouri/Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) Two women were killed and nine persons seriously injured in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller and a mini load carrier in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

The tempo traveller, which was on its way to Jammu from Rajouri town, was badly damaged in the accident, which took place at Chattyari-Chingus around 5.30 am, they said.

The officials said that two women passengers – Insha Fatima (26) of Khotra and Farzand Begum (50) of Fatehpur – died instantly, while nine persons were seriously injured and shifted to a hospital.

The injured include Begum's husband Mohd Iqbal and her daughter Rafia Iqbal, they said.

While seven of the injured were admitted in the Government Medical College hospital in Rajouri, a man and his minor nephew were taken to the military hospital, the officials said.

