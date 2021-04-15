Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has identified the drug supplier in connection with the drugs probe linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and launched a search for him, an official said on Wednesday.

The drug supplier has been identified as Sahil Shah alias Sahil Flacko, a resident of Mumbai, who runs international drug trafficking network, the official said.

"Shah is suspected to be involved in the drugs case linked to late actor Rajput," he said.

During the investigation in the case, Shah's role as a drug supplier came to light, the official said, adding that the accused provided drugs for the actor.

"The NCB has launched a search for him," he said.

On Monday, the anti-drug agency had arrested two persons from Parel village in central Mumbai with hydroponic (curated) marijuana and cash of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Those accused persons were allegedly linked to Shah and were distributing buds, which are highly expensive and imported from Europe, Canada and the USA, the official said.

After the death of Rajput in June last year, the NCB had launched a probe into the alleged use of drugs in the film industry and made multiple arrests.

