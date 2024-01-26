New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Rajputana Rifles led by Lieutenant Sanyam Chaudhary of 20th Batallion marched past the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade, with war cry 'Raja Ram Chandra Ki Jai!' echoing in sync on their mouths.

With first battalion of Rajputana Rifles having being raised in 1775, it is the oldest Rifle Regiment of the Indian Army.

It also has the distinction of winning the first Victoria Cross in 1856. The Regiment has displayed exceptional valour and bravery, wherever it has been deployed.

During the Kargil war of 1999, the gallant action of 7th & 11th battalions of Rajputana Rifles led to the capture of Tololing and Haneefuddin sector.

The Regiment has a rare and impeccable distinction of winning 10 Arjuna Awards.

Subedar Neeraj Chopra and Subedar Deepak Punia have brought laurels in Olympic and Asian Games for the nation.

Its motto is 'Veer Bhogaya Vasundarah' and the war cry is 'Raja Ram Chandra Ki Jai!:

Meanwhile, India is celebrating its momentous platinum celebrations of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will also take part.

The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists include tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers.

As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi. (ANI)

