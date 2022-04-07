New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Budget Session.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned indefinitely as soon as the House met for the day.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu could not read out his customary closing remarks that sum up the business conducted in the House during the session, as Shiv Sena and other opposition MPs created a ruckus.

While Shiv Sena MPs sought to raise the issue of an FIR registered against the BJP's Kirit Somaiya for allegedly siphoning of Rs 100 crore collected from people as donations for saving aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said no discussion on price rise was allowed during the entire session.

Congress members supported the Shiv Sena, saying if the issue of price rise was not allowed for a debate, at least a discussion on this alleged “scam” should be taken up.

Naidu said he has allowed the matter to be raised and asked the MPs to not disturb the proceedings.

With opposition MPs unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings sine die.

