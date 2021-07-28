New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for almost an hour as opposition members for the seventh day raised various issues, including Pegasus snooping and farm laws.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 12.00 hours just as the Congress, TMC and other opposition party MPs stood up to raise the issues they have been pressing for since the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament last week.

When the House met for the day, Naidu mentioned of Dholavira, a Harappan-era city in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch, being added to the list of World Heritage Sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Thereafter, listed official papers were laid on the table of the House.

Naidu then called for zero hour, where MPs raise issues of public importance.

Opposition MPs raised Pegasus snooping, farm laws, fuel prices and other issues. They also brought placards.

As some of them tried to move into the well of the House, Naidu ordered that no placards will be displayed.

He instructed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to publish the name of MPs and the issue they wanted to raise in the zero hour.

This to give people an idea of the issue that MPs wanted to raise but could not because of disruption.

"These things should go to the public," he said before adjourning the proceedings till 12.00 hours.

