New Delhi [India] July 20 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned for a brief period till 12 noon on Thursday, the first day of monsoon session of Parliament, following obituary references.

The House paid tributes to sitting member Hardwar Dubey and former members who passed away during the inter-session period.

The House also observed silence in the memory of its late members. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar read the obituary references after the House met at 11 am.

Hardwar Dubey, who was a BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, passed away last month. He was 75.

Dubey started in public life by working with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was elected twice as BJP MLA from Agra Cantonment. He served as Minister of State for Finance in the erstwhile Kalyan Singh-led government. In 2020, he was elected Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He also handled organisational responsibilities.

The House also paid tributes to its former members Dawa Lama, Usha Malhotra, and Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will be continue till August 11 and will have 17 sittings. (ANI)

