New Delhi, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked, and termed it as shameful for the 140 crore people of the country. Talking to media persons ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, he said: "My heart is filled with pain and anger, and the guilty will not be spared." Manipur Sexual Violence Video: Police Makes First Arrest, CM N Biren Singh Says 'Will Consider Capital Punishment for Perpetrators'.

The incident is shameful for the civil society, the Prime Minister said and assured the nation that what happened with daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven. He asked all chief ministers to maintain law and order situation in the state and ensure safety of women. Manipur Sexual Violence Video: Centre Orders Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms to Take Down Disturbing Clip on Tribal Women, Says Probe Underway.

PM Modi on Manipur Violence Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Saying that people-friendly bills will be presented in the House, he appealed to the MPs to cooperate during discussion on them. Since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, hundreds of people have lost their lives while thousands were forced out of their homes.

