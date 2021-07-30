New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for almost an hour on Friday as opposition parties tried to raise the issue of Israeli-made, military-grade Pegasus spyware being used to snoop on political rivals, critics of the government and journalists as also the contentious farm laws and other issues.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 12.00 hours just as the members of the Congress, TMC and other opposition parties stood up to raise the issues they have been pressing for since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 19.

Earlier, Naidu expressed concern over parliamentary dignity and prestige being compromised by MPs by conducts such as whistling and placing placards in front of the ministers speaking during their protests in the last few days.

He appealed to the members to see that the decency and dignity of the House are maintained.

Thereafter, the listed official papers were laid on the table of the House.

Naidu then called for the Zero Hour, where MPs raise issues of public importance.

But just like the previous days, the Opposition MPs were up on their feet raising the snooping controversy, farm laws, fuel prices and other issues.

Sensing trouble, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

