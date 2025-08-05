New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Tuesday adopted the Statutory Resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for six more months.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved the resolution in the Upper House today amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition.

Also Read | Satyapal Malik Dies: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Passes Away at 79 in Delhi.

The house adopted the Statutory resolution "continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th Feb'25 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025."

Earlier on July 30, the Lok Sabha passed the resolution to extend President's rule in Manipur.

Also Read | Cylinder Blast in Telangana: 1 Killed As Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Building Collapse Near Hyderabad in Medchal Town (Watch Video).

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

Singh resigned amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The decision, exercised under Article 356 of the Constitution, means that the president will now directly control the state's administrative functions through the Governor.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India issued by the Union Home Ministry, states that the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state government's authority.

Under this order, the Governor's powers will now be exercised by the President; the state legislature's authority will be assumed by Parliament; and specific articles of the Constitution, including those concerning legislative procedures and governance, have been suspended to ensure smooth central administration.

The President's rule is typically imposed when a state government is deemed incapable of functioning in accordance with constitutional norms. The move follows political instability and concerns about law and order in Manipur. The suspension of legislative powers means that all state laws and decisions will now be made under central authority, either by Parliament or the President.

The imposition of the President's rule can last up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval. During this period, the central government will oversee governance, and fresh elections may be called to elect a new assembly.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)