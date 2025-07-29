New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha has allotted two hours to discuss the resolution to extend President's rule in Manipur for another six months from August 13.

The decision of the Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee was announced by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's 'Saawan' Swipe at Opposition in Lok Sabha for Doubting Timing of 'Operation Mahadev'.

The discussion may take this week.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had said, "Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation, has given a notice of the following Resolution which has been admitted:- 'That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13 February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13 August, 2025'."

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance Tried To Call Me 4 to 5 Times on May 9, but I Did Not Pick Up His Calls, Says PM Narendra Modi During Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

The BJP has been making efforts to form a new government in the state and the Meitei and Naga MLAs have been conducting a month-long campaign pushing for a government in the violence-hit state.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025 after former chief minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state has been witnessing violence with at least 260 people being killed and thousands rendered homeless amid ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)