New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman called for a meeting with Floor Leaders on Tuesday to discuss issues pertaining to the Judiciary.

Rajya Sabha Chairman speaking in Parliament said, " I have scheduled a meeting after seeking convenience at 4.30 p.m. today with the Floor Leaders as suggested by the Leader of the Opposition and agreed to by the Leader of the House..."

"I am sure we will have very fruitful interaction and find a way out because legislation and judiciary perform optimally, then they perform best in the respective realm with the expedition," he added.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman further said that he will discuss "certain constraints generated by judicial orders on state action".

"The entire material available with the Supreme Court has been shared with the people at large. We will discuss when we will meet with floor leaders the certain constraints generated by judicial orders on state action," he added.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the motion to extend the tenure of the JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' to the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session, 2025.

Earlier, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), PP Chaudhary, had moved the motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday regarding an extension of time for presenting the report on the "One Nation, One Election" Bills ('Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024').

The bills under consideration include the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the 'One Nation, One Election' bill is set to meet today at 3 pm. During the meeting, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani and Justice D.N. Patel, the former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and current Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), will make representations before the JPC.

Firstly, they will meet Justice D.N. Patel, the Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

Following this, they will engage in a discussion with R. Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India. The committee's next sitting is scheduled for April 2, which will feature interactions with two more distinguished personalities.

Justice Hemant Gupta, a former judge of the Supreme Court, will share his insights, followed by a discussion with Justice BS Chauhan, former judge of the Supreme Court of India and the Chairman of the 21st Law Commission of India.

These sittings are part of the committee's review of the two bills, which aim to introduce significant changes in the Constitution and the laws governing Union Territories. The last meeting of the JPC was held on March 18 in which former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve participated; BJP MP and 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE) JPC Chairperson PP Chaudhary told ANI on the day. (ANI)

