The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) conducted its 2025 entrance examination on February 9, 2025, for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including B.Des (Bachelor of Design), B.FTech (Bachelor of Fashion Technology), M.Des (Master of Design), M.FTech (Master of Fashion Technology), and MFM (Master of Fashion Management). As of today, March 25, 2025, the official results have not yet been released. However, based on previous years' trends, the NIFT 2025 result is expected to be announced by the last week of March 2025 on the official website, nift.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the NIFT 2025 entrance exam will be able to check their scorecard, merit list, and qualifying status by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The results will determine eligibility for the next rounds, including the Situation Test, Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI), depending on the program applied for.

How to Check NIFT 2025 Results:

Visit the Official Website: Go to nift.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.​ Find the Result Link: Look for the "NIFT 2025 Result" link on the homepage. Log In: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security code.​ View and Download: Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and print it for future reference.

Next Steps After Results:

Situation Test: Shortlisted candidates for Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programs will be called for a Situation Test, tentatively scheduled for April 2025.

Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI): For Master's programs, candidates will undergo GD and PI rounds.

Important Dates (Tentative)

Situation Test/Interview: April 2025​

Final Result Declaration: May 2025​

Seat Allocation: June 2025

Candidates should regularly check the official NIFT website for result updates and further admission processes. Qualifying candidates must prepare for the next selection rounds to secure their seats in prestigious NIFT programs.

