Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged a violation of the poll code by three MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra and urged the Returning Officer to hold their votes invalid.

The BJP demanded that the votes of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande be declared invalid.

"BJP has raised objections on three votes of MVA- Yashomati Thakur of INC, Jitendra Awhad of NCP and Suhas Kande of Shiv Sena. BJP has requested the Returning Officer to hold their votes invalid," BJP's Parag Alawani, who is polling agent for party leader Piyush Goyal said.

Alawani said the objection was raised because two MLAs gave their ballot papers to the polling agents of their parties.

"Objection was raised because two MLAs gave their ballot papers to the polling agents of their parties which is a violation of rules. They can only show their ballots to their agents and not handover them to anyone," he said.

Congress leader Yashomati Thakur, however, claimed that BJP was creating a needless controversy.

"BJP knows that all four MVA candidates will get elected and that is why they are trying to create confusion," she said.

A total of 285 MLAs had cast their votes till 3.30 pm in Maharashtra.

There is contest in Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra with the ruling fielding four and BJP three to the six vacancies in the state.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. (ANI)

