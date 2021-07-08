New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday took charge as the country's new steel minister.

He replaced Dharmendra Pradhan, who was allotted the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the latest Cabinet reshuffle of the Modi 2.0 government.

Singh is a Janata Dal-United leader, representing Bihar in the Rajya Sabha.

He is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch and has served over 25 years across various capacities.

Singh was among those who were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am new…I will try to analyse and learn things, after which only I will able to tell better".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)