Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 12 (ANI) : Ram-Sharad Kothari Smriti Sangh, established in the memory of the Kothari brothers who were shot in 1990 during the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya, will provide refreshments for 25,000 people in Ayodhya on January 22.

To ensure that more and more people from Kolkata join in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, the organisation is also delivering Akshat (Broken yellow rice) from Ayodhya to every house.

Ram Sharad Kothari Smriti Sangh was established in 2000 in the memory of the Kothari brothers, who first hoisted the saffron flag on the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

A group of about 60 people will go to Ayodhya on behalf of the Sangh, which is planning to make arrangements for breakfast to serve 25,000 people there.

President of the Sangh, Rajesh Aggarwal, said, "The main objective of this organisation is to always remember the sacrifice made by Ram & Sharad Kothari and to do whatever we can for Lord Ram."

Meanwhile in Ayodhya, with preparations for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 in full swing, the UP Police is leaving no stone unturned for security of the city.

Recognising the crucial role locals can play, top police officials held a meeting with residents and members of the Nishad community, seeking their cooperation in maintaining order and vigilance.

IG Zone Praveen Kumar led the meeting, emphasising the significance of the event not just for Ayodhya but for the entire nation. The expected presence of the Prime Minister, along with thousands of VVIP guests from India and abroad, poses a significant security challenge.

To address this, Kumar sought the community's assistance in ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for visitors.

He urged residents to be alert and report any suspicious activity or unfamiliar individuals, particularly near the Saryu River or within Ayodhya itself. A dedicated WhatsApp number for confidential information sharing was also shared, assuring anonymity for informants.

IG Zone Praveen Kumar said, "In view of the Pran Pratishtha programme to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, today we held a meeting with the local people of Ayodhya and the Nishad community and sought their cooperation regarding the security arrangements of Ayodhya. January 22 is the most important day for us. It is an important day; thousands of VVIP guests are coming to Ayodhya; hence, guidelines have been given to ensure that they do not face any kind of problem."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are also gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

