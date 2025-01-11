Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ayodhya is witnessing a massive influx of devotees as the city celebrates the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The historic ceremony, which marks the consecration of the temple, took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals.

The historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place on January 11, 2025, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar. Last year, this sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. Therefore, this year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11.

To commemorate the occasion, various spiritual events and cultural programs have been organized at the temple premises.

On January 11, the day will start with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda, which will take place two times, one from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm. It will be followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm. Similarly, Musical Manas recitation will take place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

A Ram Katha has also been planned at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and cultural program.

According to the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, over 2 lakh devotees visited the temple on January 1, the first day of the year, to offer their prayers.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. The number of daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple has also been increasing rapidly. (ANI)

