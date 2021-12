New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday approved the appointment of senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla as the Working President of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

The order issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal read, "Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Raman Bhalla as Working President of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

Bhalla's appointment has been made with an immediate effect today. (ANI)

