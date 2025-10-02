Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the villains of the Ramayana and Mahabharata still exist today in new names and forms, working to divide society, and called on the followers of Sanatan Dharma to "remain vigilant against such people."

The UP CM said that the forces seeking to divide society and threaten security have existed in every era, yet, through the strength of Sanatan unity, they have always been defeated.

While addressing a public gathering on the occasion of Vijayadashami festival, the Chief Minister extended his greetings and wishes, and said that although the names may have changed, the evil characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata still exist in new forms.

"Even today, society faces people like Shurpanakha, Tadaka, Khar-Dushan, Maricha, and Subahu," the CM said according to a statement.

The Chief Minister remarked that those dividing society in the name of casteism, untouchability, and discrimination must have been allies of Tadaka, Maricha, and Shurpanakha in their previous births. Likewise, those threatening the safety of daughters and traders, he said, were likely disciples of Duryodhana and Dushasana in past lives. He urged that society must remain vigilant against such people.

Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath said that Vijayadashami signifies the triumph over Ravana--symbol of unrighteousness, injustice, and oppression--and the proclamation of Ramrajya by Lord Shri Ram. He stressed that the ideals of Ramrajya remain relevant across all ages and circumstances.

As an expression of gratitude to Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, Sanatanis burn effigies of Ravana and honour Lord Ram with reverence, he noted.

The Chief Minister recalled that Maharshi Valmiki, when guiding humanity through his pen, found in Shri Ram the very embodiment of Dharma itself.

"Every aspect of Dharma resides in Ram, who lives in every breath of Sanatanis," he said.

Citing the popularity of the Ramayana serial, Yogi Adityanath said that in the 1990s, despite limited communication channels, it reached over 660 million viewers and became a household name. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, its re-telecast once again became the most-watched show, underscoring the timeless inspiration of Ram's life, he said.

The Chief Minister took aim at those who, he said, do not take pride in India's heritage.

"When in power, they questioned the very existence of Ram and Krishna and even conspired against Sanatan Dharma," he remarked.

He underlined that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the past 11 years have marked a transformative journey that has elevated the pride of every Indian.

"This coordination of development and heritage is a true reflection of Ramrajya," he said, adding that in this period, every poor family has received a roof over their head, while highways, expressways, metros, and airports have given citizens world-class facilities. (ANI)

