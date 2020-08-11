Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi urging him to again take up the post of Congress president claiming that the party is suffering from an "unprecedented crisis."

"We are going through an unprecedented crisis and Madam Sonia Gandhi has been struggling, despite her health care issues, to rudder this boat through these tempestuous times. But to match the crookedness and the robustness of the BJP, we need to have your young and dynamic leadership at the helm of affairs. The nation had appreciated the highest democratic principles shown by your good self while abdicating the presidentship of congress party, taking the moral responsibility for UPA's debacle in 2014 general elections. However, its time for you to kindly reconsider your decision. The Assembly elections to Bihar and five other states are due in nine months time," the letter by Chennithala reads.

Also Read | ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan Sealed Ahead of Krishna Janamashtami 2020 As 22 People, Including Priests, Test COVID-19 Positive.

Chennithala also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his letter alleging that "a sense of hopelessness and despair" is descending across the country under his regime.

"The hallmark of Prime Minister Modi's rule has been the premeditated attempts to undermine the country's constitution, parliamentary democracy. federalism and the time tested economic structures. I am sorry to say that a sense of hopelessness and despair is descending on all secular, liberal and peace-loving citizens of this country. This should not be allowed at any cost."

Also Read | Idukki Landslide in Kerala | Death Toll in Rajamala Landslide Rises to 50 After a Body Was Recovered: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

"Driven by money power and blatant misuse of power, the Modi - Amit Shah combine had subverted the basic principles of democracy. This has led to falling of Congress governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. An attempt at Rajasthan Govemment was prevented by the swift action of your good self. This is also leading to a large number of elected representatives and party workers leaving the organisation. This needs to be arrested at the earliest," he further stated in the letter.

Gandhi had stepped down as the president after the Congress' massive drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Later, Sonia Gandhi had then stepped in as interim president later that year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)