UP legislative council Lalji Prasad receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award on behalf of CM Yogi from former President Ram Nath Kovind (photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind honoured Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday with the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for creating a fear-free Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

The award ceremony was organized at Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Mumbai where member of the UP legislative council Lalji Prasad Nirmal received the award on behalf of Yogi Adityanath.

Buddhanjali Research Foundation organized the award ceremony which was graced by Ramnath Kovind as the chief guest.

"He said that Yogi Adityanath has made the state fear-free by ending hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh," Kovind said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that "Yogi Adityanath is our friend but today goons, mafia in UP are afraid to mention his name."

Lalji Prasad Nirmal said, "Yogi Adityanath has done a commendable job by ordering Dr Ambedkar's photo to be installed in government departments of Uttar Pradesh". He added Chief Minister Yogi has fulfilled the dreams of Maisaheb Dr Savita Ambedkar by establishing Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Center in Lucknow. He has become the messiah of the downtrodden today.

President of Buddhanjali Foundation and organizer of the program, Kailash Masoom said, "We are proud to give Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award to Yogi Adityanath. His government is working keeping in mind the interests of the Dalits, the backward and the underprivileged."

Popular film actors Prem Chopra, Udit Narayan and Rajpal Yadav including talents from other regions of the country were also honoured with the 13th Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award on the occasion. (ANI)

