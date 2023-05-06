Sangli, May 6: Four members of a family and a driver were killed when a speeding truck collided with their car in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Jath town on Vijapur-Guhagar road around 11 pm on Friday, an official said. "The family was traveling from Vijapur to Jath. When the car reached Amrutwadi Phata, a speeding truck laden with soil, collided with their vehicle," the official said.

The victims, who were from Jath town, were on a pilgrimage, he said. Mayuri Sawant (38), her eight-year-old son Shlok, father Namdev (65) and mother Padmini (60) and the driver, Datta Chavan (40) were killed on the spot, the official said.

The truck driver fled the scene following the incident, he said, adding that further probe is underway.