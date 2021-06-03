Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioners across the state to ramp up health arrangements at the level of community health centres (CHCs) and be prepared for a potential third wave of COVID-19.

Khattar also said that though there has been a downtrend in the number of daily active cases amid the second wave, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour should still be religiously followed by everyone.

Presiding over a meeting of Deputy Commissioners held here, he said, “The DCs were directed to remain vigilant for the expected possibility of a third wave”.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners apprised the Chief Minister about the strategies being adopted by them for combating the second wave of the pandemic, an official statement said.

"If the need for making additional arrangement of beds and rooms is felt at CHC level, then the works regarding this should be made at the earliest," Khattar directed the DCs.

The Chief Minister further gave directions that the number of oxygen beds should also be increased along with keeping the multidisciplinary teams conducting health checkups in villages on alert for better coordination.

Khattar said an ambulance should be stationed round-the-clock at every CHC so that a critical patient can be immediately referred to the nearest district health facility.

Every ambulance which would be stationed near these CHCs should have a maximum life support system, the Chief Minister said.

Khattar said a plan should be put in place to make people aware about following a healthy lifestyle so that they do not often fall sick and ensure they are do not have to visit hospitals too. For this, health facilities should be boosted at AYUSH wellness centres so that people can remain hale and hearty, he told the DCs, according to the statement.

"More focus should be given on promoting Ayurveda and Yoga among the people and for making arrangements in this regard a provision of required budgetary allocations should be made," Khattar said.

Interacting with the media after chairing the meeting, the CM said strict cognisance of the complaints regarding private hospitals fleecing the patients has been taken.

“A random audit of private hospitals would be done. For this, district-level committees have been formed,” he said.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister D S Dhesi; Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sanjeev Kaushal and Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Rajeev Arora were also present during the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)