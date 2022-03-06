Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais (Photo/ANI)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on the Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais.

Sinha also met social activist and Padma Shri awardee Ashok Bhagat in Ranchi.

Manoj Sinha was on a one-day visit to Jharkhand. Sinha was on a personal visit, informed his office today. (ANI)

