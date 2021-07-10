New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress got new office-bearers on Saturday with Ranvijay Singh Lochav being appointed as its chairman.

In an official communication, Srinivas BV, president of Indian Youth Congress informed Lochav about his appointment to the post.

Mohd Shamshad and Shubham Sharma were appointed vice-presidents of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)