Baghpat (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A rape accused lodged in a temporary jail here died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

Though the jail administration termed it a suicide, relatives of the dead have demanded a high-level probe, calling it an outcome of police harassment.

According to jailor Ravinder Kumar, Sushil, a resident of a village under the Chandinagar police station area, was found hanging in a bathroom at 4 am on Saturday.

He said Sushil was brought to the jail two days ago and was in a state of depression.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

Meanwhile, on receiving the information, relatives of the dead reached the post-mortem house located at Baghpat District Hospital, alleging that Sushil died due to harassment by police and the negligence of the jail administration.

His family members demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. Sushil was accused of raping an eight-year-old girl.

