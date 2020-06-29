New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A 27-year-old inmate at the Tihar Jail was attacked with a sharp object by another inmate at the time of lock-out on Monday morning.

"On June 29, in the morning at the time of lock-out, one inmate Mohd Mehtab (27 years) was suddenly attacked with a sharp object (improvised sharp metal strip) by another inmate Zakir (21 years)," said Sandeep Goel, DG Prisons, Delhi.

Mehtab was immediately given first aid in jail dispensary and then shifted to DDU hospital but he was declared brought dead. He had been stabbed 5-6 times with the fatal injury in the neck.

At the time of the incident, hearing the commotion, the staff on duty immediately intervened. The accused inmate Zakir was apprehended and the victim was shifted for medical treatment.

Mehtab had been lodged in jail since 2014 and he was accused of a rape case of 2014 in Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

Zakir, who is lodged in jail since 2018, is an accused in a murder case of Jaitpur Police Station of 2018. He was recently shifted to jail number 8/9 from Jail number 5.

The reason behind today's incident seems to be old personal enmity. "A criminal case of murder has been registered in the local PS Hari Nagar. Inquest proceedings are being conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate," said Sandeep Goel. (ANI)

