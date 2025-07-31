Kochi, Jul 31 (PTI) A rape case has been lodged against well-known Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Hirandas Murali, on a complaint by a lady doctor alleging that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions between 2021-2023 at various places in the state, police said on Thursday.

An FIR under section 376 IPC was lodged against the rapper at Thrikkakara police station late Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Will AI Take Away Your Job? Microsoft Study Identifies 40 Jobs AI Will Replace and 40 That Remain Safe, Full List Here.

Vedan had faced allegations of wrongdoing in the past as well.

He was arrested and then released on bail in April this year in a drug case.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariff Impact on Stock Market Today: Textile, IT, Auto, Pharma Stocks Trade Lower as US Announces 25% Tariff Plus Penalty on India.

Shortly thereafter, he was arrested and then released on bail by the Forest Department in connection with a leopard tooth found in his possession.

Besides these, a complaint was lodged against him in May this year by a BJP leader accusing him of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoting caste-based division through his music.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)