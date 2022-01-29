Araria (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): Setting a new example of speedy justice, an Araria court sentenced Mohammed Major, 48, to death for sexually assaulting a six-year-old Dalit girl within 15 days of filing the chargesheet. There were only three hearings in the case.

He is a resident of Veernagar West under Bhargama police station of Araria district.

On Thursday, ADJ-6-cum-POSCO Act Special Judge Shashikant Rai awarded death sentence and a fine of Rs 10,000 under the SC/ST Act. Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), DLSA Secretary has also been instructed to give Rs 10 lakh rupees from the 'Victims Fund' to the girl's family.

The convicted had sexually assaulted the six-year-old on December 1.

After the incident on December 1, the investigating officer Rita Kumari had filed the chargesheet in court on January 12. The court took cognizance of the matter on January 20 following which charges were framed on January 22. The accused was convicted on January 25 and sentenced on January 27.

Victim's counsel LP Nayak termed the decision historic.

"A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday sentenced a man to death for the rape of a six-year-old girl. This is historic," he said.

Superintendent of Police, Araria, Ashok Kumar Singh said, "The incident happened on December 1 last year. An FIR was filed in the matter on December 2, 2021. A case was filed under provisions of IPC, SC& ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act & POCSO Act against the accused. On January 25, he was convicted by the court and on January 27, he was given the death sentence. Court also directed to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim. The court issued its decision within 56 days after the incident." (ANI)

