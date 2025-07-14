Pune, Jul 14 (PTI) Surgical tools, battlefield diaries, and shrapnel retrieved from wounded soldiers make for a unique display at the War Surgery Museum here, offering a rare glimpse into military medicine and the lives of brave doctors in the armed forces who served on the front lines.

The museum, located in the Department of Surgery at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), is a one-of-its-kind institution in India and perhaps Asia.

Meticulously curated over decades, the museum draws young medical students, school children, veterans, and visiting dignitaries, providing a window into the life and challenges of a military surgeon and how combat medicine has evolved through major global and regional conflicts — from Mesopotamia in World War I to modern-day disaster relief operations.

"People often don't understand what 'war surgery' means. It's not part of routine medical training, and this museum was envisioned to bridge that gap — to show what a military surgeon does and situations they face on the battlefield," said Col Jafar Husain, associate professor, Department of Surgery, AFMC.

Established in 1948, the museum houses artefacts, rare surgical tools, battlefield diaries, shrapnel retrieved from wounded soldiers, and personal items of military doctors who served in various campaigns.

One of the most striking exhibits includes shrapnel removed from casualties during the 1971 Indo-Pak War at the 7 Air Force Hospital in Kanpur, displayed alongside fragmentation patterns from artillery shells to explain the dynamics of blast injuries.

A section on Japanese samurai swords — standard issue to soldiers of the Imperial Japanese Army — stands as a testament to the ethics of wartime medicine. The swords were gifted to Indian Army doctors, who treated Japanese prisoners of war during World War II during campaigns in Burma, Indonesia and the Arakan region.

Another significant highlight is the preserved war diary of the 3rd Indian Field Ambulance, deployed in Mesopotamia during World War I. Donated by the British High Commission, the diary records daily medical activities from 1915 to 1916 and serves as a primary account of early 20th-century battlefield care.

The museum also showcases the contributions of 60 Parachute Field Hospital — the only airborne medical unit of the Indian Army. With equipment designed for aerial drops and rapid deployment, the unit has been at the forefront of operations in conflict zones as well as disaster relief efforts such as operations Brahma in Myanmar, Maitri in Nepal, Dost in Turkey, and Samudra Maitri in Indonesia.

"From treating war-wounded soldiers behind enemy lines to serving in the Korean conflict for five years, 60 Para has a distinguished record. The unit can set up a full-fledged hospital, including an OT, lab, and radiology suite in remote terrains under camouflage," said Col Husain.

Historical connections run deep. The museum showcases medical instruments dating back to 1917, some made by James Wise and Company.

A section is dedicated to plastic surgery pioneer Dr N H Antia, a student of Sir Harold Gillies. A 100-year-old plastic surgery textbook and surgical tools used by Antia form part of the collection, illustrating the lineage of Indian surgical expertise.

Adding further depth to the collection are the personal effects of Captain P N Bardhan (later retired as Major General), who began his career in the British Royal Army Medical Corps and later served as Commandant of AFMC.

His mess jacket, silver medicine weights, and vintage Gillette razor reflect the era and ethos of military medicine.

From ancient to modern, the museum also traces the legacy of Indian surgical traditions dating back to 2600 BC. Pictures of instruments used by Sushruta — the father of surgery — alongside descriptions of early surgical techniques establish the continuity of India's medical knowledge across millennia.

"Each artefact here tells a story of resilience, innovation, and commitment. Whether it's about treating enemy soldiers with dignity, improvising surgical care in a jungle, or keeping up with international standards on the frontlines — this museum encapsulates it all," Col Husain said.

Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, who was in Pune to attend the commissioning ceremony of medical cadets at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), also visited the War Surgery Museum.

Regularly visited by school groups, trainee doctors, and top military and civilian dignitaries, the War Surgery Museum not only documents medical history, it also serves as an inspiration for future generations of military medics, he said.

