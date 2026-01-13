By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): On the occasion of Republic Day 2026, Rashtrapati Bhavan will welcome guests from across the country and abroad to commemorate the momentous national milestone. The preparations at Rashtrapati Bhawan for the Republic Day celebrations are in full swing.

This year, Rashtrapati Bhavan has sent a unique invitation card to the special guests for the 'At Home' reception on the occasion of Republic Day 2026, designed by NID Ahmedabad. Rashtrapati Bhavan has extended a specially curated invitation to the guests.

This invitation honours the skilled artisans and craftspersons of the Ashtalakshmi states, who continue to preserve the region's age-old wisdom and diverse cultural traditions. Through its thoughtful design and intricate elements, the invitation beautifully showcases the rich artistic heritage of India's North-Eastern region, passed down through generations.

The Bamboo Invitation cover and box are of special importance in the economy and traditions of India's North Eastern region, providing livelihoods through weaving, construction, and traditional crafts. Its fast growth and versatility also make it vital for eco-friendly development.

The invitation box is made of a woven bamboo mat. created on a loom with dyed cotton threads on the warp, and fine bamboo splits on the weft: a technique commonly used in the state of Tripura. The handmade paper tag that holds the address on the outer cover is accompanied by a bamboo artwork crafted with a specially smoked bamboo split that gives it a rich brown colour.

When you open this creative invitation card, you will find a Wall Hanging Scroll constructed using an octagonal bamboo weave pattern. This bamboo mat scroll unfolds to reveal an artistically curated display of handcrafted creations from each state of India's North Eastern region.

Flora and Fauna of India's North Eastern region represented is can also be seen on the Stole. The decorative motifs on the cover and box draw inspiration from the Assamese manuscript painting style, while the motifs on the fabric panel beneath the invite represent the flora and fauna of the North Eastern region of India.

The invitation has Eri silk stole that has been specially designed for this occasion Eri silk, often called 'Peace Silk` or Ahimsa Silk' is a vital part ot the textile tradition and economy of north-east India.

Longpi Black Pottery Manipur which is an age-old pottery technique that has been used by the Tangkhul Naga tribe of Manipur since the Neolithic period to make utensils.

There is also Handwoven Puan Chei, Mizoram. The Puan Chei is a shawl or wraparound skirt commonly worn in Mizoram. Another is the Orange Wild Rhea & Stinging Nettle fabric, Nagaland adorned by the Khiamniungan Naga tribe of Nagaland. This textile carries a deeper story of the renewal of lost traditions. This rare cloth is made from stem fibres of the wild orange rhea plant and Himalayan stinging nettle- known locally as Ehlon Niu'.

The guest will also find a Gogona-Bamboo Jaw Harp from Assam. Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year is greeted with the melodious twang of the Gogona, accompanied by the dhol and pepa, welcoming the joys of spring. (ANI)

