New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Rashtrapati Bhawan, Qutub Minar and other monuments across India were illuminated with blue lights to commemorate World Children's Day on Friday.

Howrah Bridge, Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station (CMST) and Municipal Corporation Building were also illuminated to raise awareness on children rights as part of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) 'Go Blue' campaign.

North and South Block in Delhi was bathed in blue on the occasion of World Children's Day.

UNICEF campaign is aimed at raising awareness about child rights on the occasion of World Children's Day, which is celebrated every year on November 20. (ANI)

