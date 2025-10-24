New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is celebrated every year on 31st October. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas symbolises India's unity, integrity and national solidarity.

According to a release, this year's celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is particularly special, as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. This year's celebrations are unique in many ways, making the occasion one to remember.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Asks Parties To Disclose if Campaign Content Is AI-Generated.

The annual celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas remind the countrymen of the pivotal role Sardar Patel played in the formation of an independent India and in uniting the 562 princely states, laying the foundation of modern India. Due to his leadership and unwavering commitment to national unity, Sardar Patel is revered as the "Architect of National Unity and the Iron Man of India."

Nestled between the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges, the Ekta Nagar reflects the concept of "Unity in Diversity", blending natural beauty with cultural richness.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Government Holiday on October 27.

This year's unique celebrations of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will include a grand parade and cultural festival in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district, Gujarat. During the Parade, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valour.

This year's National Unity Day parade will include contingents from Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) along with police forces from states of Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and the NCC.

The parade will also feature cavalry and camel-mounted contingents, demonstrations by indigenous dog breeds and various martial arts and unarmed combat drills.

The parade will also highlight the participation of women police officers and personnel. The Guard of Honour presented to the Prime Minister will be led by a female officer. Women personnel of CISF and CRPF will demonstrate Martial Arts and Unarmed Combat drills, showcasing the strength and courage of India's daughters.

This year's parade will also feature a marching contingent comprising exclusively Indian breed dogs of the BSF, Gujarat Police's Horse Contingent, Assam Police's Motorcycle Daredevil Show and BSF's Camel Contingent and Camel Mounted Band, which will be major attractions.

Additionally, indigenous dog breeds, Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds, will demonstrate their skills. These breeds have made significant contributions as force multipliers during BSF operations, embodying the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Recently, at the All India Police Dog Competition, the Mudhol Hound "Riya" won first place and will lead the dog squad in this year's parade.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and school bands will add to the grandeur of the ceremony with their eye-catching performances. Young NCC cadets will convey the message "Unity is Strength" through their discipline and enthusiasm. A spectacular air show by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Team will further enhance the parade.

To emphasise the message of unity in diversity, tableaux from different states and union territories will also be part of the parade. This year's National Unity Day parade will feature 10 tableaux from the National Security Guard (NSG), NDRF, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, reflecting the theme "Unity in Diversity."

To make this year's parade more spectacular, brass bands from BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, Delhi Police, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir will also participate. This year, the parade will feature five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal winners from the BSF.

These brave individuals demonstrated exceptional courage in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir. BSF personnel showcased their unmatched valour and heroism during Operation Sindoor on the western border.

Alongside the parade, a cultural program organised by the Ministry of Culture, GoI, will showcase 900 artists performing India's classical dances, highlighting the rich diversity of our culture and national unity.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations aim to highlight the spirit of national unity, harmony, and patriotism, and to inspire citizens to embrace these values. All citizens are encouraged to actively participate and be part of this grand and auspicious celebration.

From November 1 to 15, 2025, Ekta Nagar will host the Bharat Parv, featuring cultural performances and a food festival from different states. The festival will culminate on November 15 with special programs celebrating God Birsa Munda Jayanti, highlighting the glorious culture and resilient spirit of our tribal communities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)