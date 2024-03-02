New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): In a blow to the opposition INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary finally joined the National Democractic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday.

Chaudhary met Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and said that the NDA will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Under the leadership of Shri @narendramodiji, India is becoming a witness to development and welfare of the poor! Met Mr. @AmitShahji and Mr. @JPNaddaji and decided to join #NDA . NDA is ready to fulfill the resolve of developed India and the goal of crossing 400 this time!" Chaudhary said in a post on 'X'.

Welcomed Chaudhary into the NDA fold, Nadda posted, "Today, in the presence of Honorable Home Minister Shri @amitshahji, there was a meeting with the President of @RLDparty @jayantrldji. I heartily welcome his decision to join the NDA family."

"Under the leadership of respected @narendramodiji, you will make an important contribution in the journey of developed India and the development of Uttar Pradesh. This time NDA crosses 400!" he added.

Earlier in February, Chaudhary said that there was no planning behind his decision to join the NDA, and it was taken after consulting all MLAs and workers from his party.

"...I took this decision after speaking to all the MLAs and workers of my party. There was no big planning behind this decision, or we had decided this a long time back. We had to take this decision within a short time because of the situation. We want to do something good for the country, our people," Chaudhary said speaking to reporters in Delhi on Monday.

On the Bharat Ratna awarded to his grandfather, Chaudhury Charan Singh, Jayant Chaudhury said that this honour is not just for the Chaudhury family and his party but for the entire country.

"We are elated with the honour of Bharat Ratna. This honour is not just for our family, our party but for the entire country. This is for the honour of all farmers, youths, poor of our country," he said. (ANI)

