Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): Rasiq Khan, a talented singer and composer hailing from the enchanting valley of Kashmir, is making waves in the music industry with his heartfelt compositions.

His passion for music began at a tender age, guided by fate and nurtured by the influences of legendary artists. With a deep-rooted desire to take Kashmiri content to the global stage, Rasiq has already recorded a multitude of songs, five of which have been released to the world.

Recalling his early introduction to the world of music, Rasiq reflects, "Music to me never came by choice but it came to me by fate when I was just 6 years old." His journey started with the soul-stirring melodies of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab, whose captivating tunes ignited a fire within him. As Rasiq's passion grew, he sought guidance from esteemed musicians like Ustad Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Ustad Kifayat Faheem Sahab, Muneer Mir Sahab, and Kishan Langoo Ji, each offering a unique perspective on the art of music.

With time, Rasiq found himself under the mentorship of Arshad Mushtaq Sahab and Wasim Raja Khan, who played pivotal roles in shaping his musical aesthetics and introducing him to the intricacies of the industry. "The final grooming was done by Arshad Mushtaq Sahab and Wasim Raja Khan," Rasiq gratefully acknowledges their influence on his artistic journey.

Support from his family has been invaluable to Rasiq's success. He expresses his gratitude, saying, "If today someone asks me about my family, then I feel blessed to have supportive parents." Additionally, Rasiq acknowledges the unwavering support of his soul brother, Aga Syed Danish Rizvi, who has stood by him as a pillar of strength. Rasiq's team, especially Jibran Mushtaq, has also played an integral role in his creative process, supporting him every step of the way.

Rasiq's talent has caught the attention of renowned music labels, leading to prestigious collaborations and global recognition. He proudly reveals, "We have had a formal tie-up with Punjab's biggest global label, Speed Records, where our songs are to be published."

Already, Rasiq's song "Mye Chane Khabar" has been released and is receiving overwhelming love from audiences worldwide.

His musical prowess has also attracted the attention of the second-largest music label in India, Zee Music Company. Rasiq's songs "Lolan" and "Zard" have been featured on this esteemed platform, further expanding his reach and enchanting listeners with his soulful compositions.

Moreover, Rasiq's devotion to his craft extends beyond commercial success. He has recorded a devotional song, "Reham Khaa Ke," with India's top devotional channel, Tips Ibaadat. This collaboration showcases his versatility as an artist, while also touching the hearts of those seeking spiritual solace through music.

Rasiq's undeniable talent and dedication have not gone unnoticed. He was recently awarded as the Best Singer for his songs "Zard" and "Reham Khaa Ke" at an international film festival held in Srinagar. This recognition serves as a testament to his exceptional vocal abilities and the emotional depth he brings to his performances.

Looking towards the future, Rasiq has even more exciting projects in the pipeline. He eagerly shares, "We have some more upcoming projects lined up with India's biggest label, T-Series, and much more."

With each new endeavour, Rasiq aims to elevate the stature of Kashmiri music on the global stage and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners worldwide.

As Rasiq Khan continues to capture hearts with his soul-stirring melodies, his journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere. From the influences that shaped his musical sensibilities to his unwavering dedication to his craft, Rasiq embodies the spirit of a true artist who believes in sharing his cultural heritage with the world.

With his exceptional talent and a promising future ahead, Rasiq Khan is poised to become a prominent figure in the world of music, uniting hearts through the power of his melodies. (ANI)

