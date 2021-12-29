Nashik, Dec 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hit out at BJP leader and former state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar for the latter's dare that he would get the Maha Vikas Aghadi government dismissed.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said the MVA had the support of 170 MLAs and was completely stable and safe.

Referring to the attempt to murder case against Kankavli BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Union Minister Narayan Rane reportedly speaking about not informing the police of the former's whereabouts, the Sena leader said if the police is probing a case, then it is the duty of the Union minister concerned to help with it.

Speaking on the relations between the governor and the state government in the backdrop of the election of the Assembly speaker and the delay in accepting names recommended to the Legislative Council, Raut said neither the chief minister nor anyone else in the government was trying to insult the governor.

