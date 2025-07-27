Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 (ANI): Telangana State Prohibition and Excise Department's State Task Force busted a rave party in Hyderabad's Kondapur, leading to the arrest of nine individuals, while two others remain absconding, said a press statement from PRO, Excise Telangana State.

Acting on specific intelligence received on Saturday night, the State Task Force Team-B, in coordination with local excise officials, conducted surveillance in the Kondapur area under Serilingampally Police Station limits and intercepted the suspects.

Also Read | India Must Transform Into a 'Lion', Not Just Remain a 'Golden Bird', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

All the accused are reportedly natives of Andhra Pradesh, hailing from areas including Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry.

Seizures made during the raid include 2.080 kg of dry ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush, 11.57 grams of magic mushrooms, 1.91 grams of charas, and four LSD blot papers.

Also Read | Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'Spends Day Sleeping and Using Drugs', Says Mossad-Linked X Account.

Apart from these four vehicles, which included two four-wheelers and two two-wheelers, 11 mobile phones, were also recovered.

The arrested accused were identified as Kenger Rahul, Unnati Emmanuel, Appikatla Ashok Naidu, Sammela Sai Krishna, Nagella Leela Manikanta, Hilton Joseph Rolf, Adapa Yashwant Sridutta, Thota Kumaraswamy and Nandam Sumanth Teja.

A case has been registered under the Serilingampally Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Apart from this, Pune City Police late Saturday night raided a suspected rave party organised at a private property in the upscale Kharadi area of the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained seven individuals and seized quantities of narcotic substances and liquor, a hukkah from the spot. According to police officials, the raid was conducted by a team from the Crime Branch and the anti-narcotics units, with assistance from senior officers.

"The property, situated in a residential complex, was being used to host the party without obtaining the necessary permissions."

"Based on reliable intelligence, a raid was carried out around midnight. We have detained seven persons, including both men and women. We have also recovered drugs, weed, and other banned substances," said a senior officer from the Pune City Police, who is part of the investigation team. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)