Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Actor Raveena Tandon and filmmaker Manish Mundra on Monday condemned the killing of a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka.

Harsha was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants on Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony.

The town, around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row.

The reason behind the killing is not immediately known.

"#JusticeForHarsha" was trending on Twitter, with several users demanding justice for the young activist.

“#JusticeForHarsha,” Tandon simply wrote.

Mundra, best known for backing National Award-winning “Newton” and “Masaan”, called the killing "another mob lynching" and demanded justice for Harsha.

“We will trend #JusticeForHarsha and sleep. Then will wait for another mob lynching for the new trend. Time to wake up!!” Mundra said.

As the incident sparked tension, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders for two days and announced closure of schools and colleges on Monday.

Violence broke out during Harsha's funeral procession that left a photojournalist and a woman cop among three injured.

They were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession that took place amid tight security on Monday, even as several vehicles were torched and damaged while there were reports of some shops being ransacked.

According to official sources, there was stone pelting when Harsha's body was being taken from District McGann Hospital here. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, police said.

