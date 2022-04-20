Lucknow, Apr 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the razing of structures in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri is an attempt by the BJP to create circumstances that help it win the civic body polls there.

He also accused the BJP of targeting the Dalits, Muslims and other minorities.

Bulldozers razed several structures in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The Supreme Court stayed the drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the civic body's action allegedly aimed against those involved in Saturday's communal clashes in the area.

Reacting to the civic body action, Yadav tweeted, "Hindu-Muslims live together. But this unity of Hindu-Muslims cannot be tolerated by the BJP and the media controlled by it. MCD elections are going to be held in Delhi that is why the BJP is creating this environment to win the polls."

"Poor Hindu-Muslim is getting crushed in all this,” he added.

Later, in a series of tweets, Yadav said, "The BJP has made the bulldozer a symbol of its illegal power. Muslims and other minorities, backward and Dalits are their target."

"Now, even Hindus are becoming victims of their hysteria. The BJP is actually running this bulldozer on the Constitution. The BJP should make bulldozer its symbol," he said.

He also alleged that anger is brewing across the country over the bulldozers being used by the BJP.

"Now, people will launch a movement to check the legality of the construction of houses, offices, business establishments of the BJP and will bring the truth in front of everyone," he said.

