Hamirpur (HP), Oct 27 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote the BJP again to power for development to continue in the hilly state.

The wheel of development in the state should continue. So it is very important to bring back the BJP government, he said.

Thakur was addressing public meetings at Chamboh, Jauh Badhani and Mundkhar villages of the Bhoranj assembly constituency.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said the double-engine governments of the BJP at the Centre and the state had provided a tension-free environment to the people across the country and Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur counted various "achievements" of BJP governments at the Centre and in the state on the occasion.

