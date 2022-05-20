Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman on Friday assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA).

He succeeds Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha and assumed charge in a ceremonial parade held at INS Adyar Parade Ground here, an official release said.

Venkat Raman was commissioned into the Indian Navy in January 1990 and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasala, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the College of Defence Management, Hyderabad.

"The Flag Officer is a specialist in communications and electronic warfare, and has tenanted various appointments on frontline warships of the Indian Navy. His sea tenures include command of the stealth frigate INS Tabar and second in command of the aircraft carrier INS Viraat," it said.

His significant staff appointments include a tenure as the Fleet Communications Officer, Western Fleet, and as the head of the Directorate of Naval Intelligence at the Naval Headquarters.

Prior to taking over as the FOTNA, he was Commandant, Naval War College, Goa. He was awarded the Vishist Seva Medal in 2019, the release added.

